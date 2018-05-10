'The Good Neighbor Day'' Will Be Held in Elin Pelin Municipality ,Western Bulgaria

''The good neighbor day'' will be held in Elin Pelin municipality on May 19, 2018, the press center of the Municipality announced.

The initiative is fun and is organized for the second consecutive year.

"The aim of this day is to remind ourselves that the neighbors are our second family and the good neighbors are alive today," Elin Pelin said.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

- The longest table;

- The cheerful neighbors;

- Best relationships between neighbors;

The clearest place in front of the home

