Avon Donated $ 120,000 from the Campaign "From Love to Life"

In 2018 Avon continued its partnership with the ''One of 8 Foundation'', realizing a new donation, which aims to continue its support for women fighting breast cancer as well as its activities towards early diagnosis and awareness of the society.

The donation is $ 120,000 and will be used to continue the '' Be next to me'' program which was established in 2015. The sum raised within the campaign "From Love to Life" in the past year will help the ''One from 8 Foundation'' to provide psychological, legal, informational and emotional assistance to affected women and their families, as well as free breast cancer screening and specialized bras for post-mastectomy.

For 17 years, the campaign funds have been raised all year through charity products from the pink series, with 100% of the profit of each item being donated. So far, "From Love to Life" has collected and donated more than BGN 1,800,000.

In 2018 the campaign is held under the motto "THANK YOU from Love to Life". Many activities, including a tour, are going to take place within the initiative. It will go on ''the Way of Hope'' through major cities in the country. At certain dates there will be a special booth where people will have the opportunity to learn more about "From Love to Life", to order their pink product to support the campaign and have fun with interactive games and activities. The campaign will also be accompanied by local initiatives across the country that will be organized by the Humanity Ambassadors and will also aim to raise funds for the cause.