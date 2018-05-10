Pregnant Bulgarian Woman Disappeared in Crete, her Husband was Found Hanged
Crime | May 10, 2018, Thursday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
37-year-old Bulgarian woman disappeared on the Greek island of Crete. For nearly seven years, Desislava Ilieva had a relationship with a Greek citizen and was pregnant with him, NOVA said.
The 45-year-old man in question was found hanged four days after Desislava's disappearance. The Greek authorities are already conducting a search operation.
According to the Bulgarian girl's friends, the man did not want the child. That is why they suggest that the Greek man may have killed Desislava after a scandal and then committed suicide.
- » A Man Shot His Wife and Himself in a Shop in "Sveti Vlas"
- » The Youngest Abbot in Bulgaria was Caught Driving Drunk and without License
- » Two Bulgarians are Detained in Peru with Cocaine for $ 200 Million
- » Unknown Person Attacked Three People with Acid in London
- » Armed Bandits Raid a Village in Northern Nigeria, Killing at Least 45 People
- » Italian Mobster was Captured with Bulgarian Passport
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)