Pregnant Bulgarian Woman Disappeared in Crete, her Husband was Found Hanged

37-year-old Bulgarian woman disappeared on the Greek island of Crete. For nearly seven years, Desislava Ilieva had a relationship with a Greek citizen and was pregnant with him, NOVA said.

The 45-year-old man in question was found hanged four days after Desislava's disappearance. The Greek authorities are already conducting a search operation.

According to the Bulgarian girl's friends, the man did not want the child. That is why they suggest that the Greek man may have killed Desislava after a scandal and then committed suicide.