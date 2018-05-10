Slavia Sofia Won the Bulgarian Cup after a 22-year Break

22 years after the last trophy in club history, "Slavia" again won the Bulgarian Cup. In 1996, the "white" won again against Levski in the final, but this time the game was not just played in the regular time, but it came to penalties and the oldest team in Sofia won 4-2.

Regular time and continuation ended in 0:0 after a lot of misses in front of Slavia's goal, including a missed penalty from Levski in the 12th minute. The main reason for the heroic draw was the 42-year-old goalkeeper of the "whites" Georgi Petkov , who at the end of the match managed to save a very good shot by Gabriel Obertan and it hit the bar.

This is the 8th Bulgarian Cup in the history of "Slavia", the team being third in the all time rankings of the tournament after the record holder Levski (25) and CSKA (20). This year's success guarantees participation in the Europa League qualifiers for the "whites"

For the Levski, this was the third consecutive loss in a Cup final after 2013 against Beroe (after penalties) and 2015 against Cherno More (after extra time). The last trophy in the Cup won by the "blues" dates back to 2007, and their last honors in Bulgaria's A League is 2009 championship title.