Bus Hit a Pole in Sofia, Five Injured (VIDEO)

A bus running on line 74 hit a pole in the capital, Darik reported after a message by the Interior Ministry. The incident took place at about 7 pm on Wednesday at a stop in Totleben Blvd.

Five people were injured during the incident: one man was at the stop and the other four in the vehicle, reported NOVA. They were taken to Pirogov and MMA.

Most people have head injuries, said the medics. A woman has an elbow fracture and will undergo surgery. Others are likely to remain in Pirogov neurosurgery once their test results are ready.

The alcohol sample of the driver is negative. The causes of the incident are not clear.