The Bulgarian Council for Electronic Media is Finally Planning to Regulate Online Media as well

"The Radio and Television Act is a fairly "narrow garment", the regulation has to change with its sector, there is overregulation in the radio and television, and the online space is completely out of regulation, and actually the dangerous phenomena go right from there", announced on bTV Chairman of the Council for Electronic Media Sofia Vladimirova.

Asked whether CEM should be given the power to control websites, she said, "I can safely say that the answer is" Yes ". It's not about censorship, as I say there is no censorship on radio and television operators. There is regulation, "Vladimirova stressed.

According to her, "people are perceiving information on the internet as fast-food," which is particularly worrying, for example, on health topics.

"In traditional media, you can hardly see negative phenomena like disinformation and hate speech," she said.

As for the aggressive talk against individuals and groups, Sofia Vladimirova quotes CEM's latest observation in November: "The results show that the language of hate passes mainly through political speech. My appeal is to realize the tremendous influence they have over the audience. People accept this way of speaking as normal. "

She noted that the most negative phenomena had been reported in political parties's television channels, but there has been some "moderation of the talking" recently. It was also clear from her words that the BSP has not yet filed official documents for its television channel, which they announced some time ago.