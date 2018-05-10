Hundreds of Thousands of Bulgarians Work Unofficially in EU Agriculture

Hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians work unofficially and seasonally in agriculture in the European Union, report trade unionists quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Social conditions and rights are increasingly limited compared to 10 or 20 years earlier. Officially, Bulgarians who are seasonal workers in agriculture, mostly in the countries of the so-called Old Europe, are more than 1 200 000 people. According to the National Statistics Institute of Italy, foreigners are hired with 40 percent less pay and a have a working day of 10-12 hours . There is also evidence of lower pay for temporary staff in Bulgaria itself, adds the National Radio.

