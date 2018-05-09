For Five Days, 254 Driving License Have Been Withdrawn for Unpaid Fines

Bulgaria: For Five Days, 254 Driving License Have Been Withdrawn for Unpaid Fines

The driving licenses of 254 people were taken away by the Traffic Police because of unpaid fines.

Penalties were imposed during a five-day action in which police officers checked whether drivers and passengers in cars had paid earlier fines. During the period from May 2nd to May 6th, 8468 people were checked, of whom 2,074 were passengers, reported Ministry of Interior.

During the inspections, to the drivers were given 1092 electronic fiches, and to their companions - 179. Over 200 were the sanctioned drivers and passengers who were traveling without belts and helmets.

 

