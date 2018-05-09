Germany Has Approved New Rules for Migrant Families

Bulgaria: Germany Has Approved New Rules for Migrant Families Breitbart

The German government has approved new rules that will allow migrants who have limited protection to apply for family members to live with them in Germany. 

The regulations come into force in August. They give access in Germany to a maximum of 1,000 migrant relatives with "subsidiary protection" (which is different from the full-time asylum) per month.


The Cabinet announced today that migrants will not be legally authorized to meet close relatives - wife or husband, children under 18, or parents of migrants under the age of 18, and authorities will decide on a case-by-case basis.


People who got married after leaving their homeland will not be able to apply for this program.

 

 

