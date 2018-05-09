Huge Interest for the Final of the Bulgarian Football Cup Between Levski and Slavia

''The curiosity about the final match for the Bulgarian Football Cup between Slavia and Levski is enormous and it is not going to be too much to say that this will be the match of the year for this season, and perhaps for the whole season 2017/2018.''

This was announced by Atanas Karaivanov General Manager at Bulgarian Professional Football League at a joint press conference, attended by the coaches of both teams Zlatomir Zagorchich and Delio Rossi.

"It remains to be seen whether the spectator interest will register a record..., we want to organize a football match, not some celebrations, shows for people to come to the stadium because of their favorite football players and coaches. "We expect to reach 35,000 sold tickets," Karaivanov said. He recalled that two years ago for the match CSKA - Montana the sold tickets had exceeded 33 000.

"This is an important match. Of course, the result would give another meaning to our season. First of all, if everything is good for us, it will bring a trophy that will remain in our history. This would be important for the club and for our fans" said Delio Rossi.

Zlatomir Zagoric admitted that his opinion about Levski's game has changed a lot since the winter. According to him, the "blue" will play a very strong football under the guidance of Delio Rossi.

"For Slavia it is an honor to be at the finals, we willplay against a very strong opponent, Levski is an absolute favorite, we will try to play football with pleasure, but also to fulfill our goals of course, initially the goal was to get as far as possible. We are now in the finals, we will fight, but it will be very difficult, "Zagoric said.

The Final of the Bulgarian Football Cup Between Levski and Slavia will begin today at 7.30 p.m.