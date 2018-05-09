Russia is "Deeply Disappointed" by Trump

Russia is deeply disappointed with President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iranian nuclear agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to which this decision is a gross violation of international law.

"We are deeply disappointed by the US President's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement and restore US sanctions against Iran, and we are extremely worried that the United States once again acts despite the view of most countries and grossly violates the norms of the international law," the statement said.

According to Moscow, Trump's decision "is another proof that Washington is unable to negotiate, and US criticisms of Iran's legitimate nuclear activity serve only to settle political accounts'' with Tehran.

"There isn't and there can be no reason to undermine the agreement that has proved its effectiveness. Iran strictly observes its obligations and this is regularly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the United States is undermining the international credibility of this organization," the Russian diplomatic agency, quoted by Reuters.

The ministry adds that Russia is ready to further interact with other countries about the Iranian nuclear agreement (China, France, Britain, and Germany) and will continue to actively develop bilateral cooperation and political dialogue with Iran, TASS notes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that he wants to discuss with Europeans, Chinese, and Russians to decide whether Iran has an interest in remaining a part of the Iranian nuclear agreement following the statement by the United States that they are withdrawing from it, the French press reported.

At the same time, Rouhani threatened that if these negotiations did not work, his country was ready to resume the unlimited industrial enrichment of uranium.

From this point on, the deal is between Iran and five countries," Rouhani said on Iranian state television, referring to China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

"We will wait to see what these five major countries will do, and I have told the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries and the other two major countries, China and Russia, over the next few weeks, if the negotiations guarantee the interests of the Iranian people the agreement can be saved and we can act in the interests of the peace and security of the region and the world, "Hassan Rouhani'' said, accusing Trump of conducting a psychological war against Iran.