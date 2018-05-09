North Korea Released Three Americans from Prison
Diplomacy
Three Americans imprisoned in North Korea have been released and are already traveling to the United States, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump said.
According to Trump the Secretary of State Pompeo had a good meeting in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The US Secretary of State visited North Korea as part of preparations for a historic summit between the two countries.
