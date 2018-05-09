North Korea Released Three Americans from Prison

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 9, 2018, Wednesday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: North Korea Released Three Americans from Prison twitter.com

Three Americans imprisoned in North Korea have been released and are already traveling to the United States, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump said.

According to Trump the Secretary of State Pompeo had a good meeting in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The US Secretary of State visited North Korea as part of preparations for a historic summit between the two countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria