A Fake Bomb Alert Evacuated the Sofia District Court
A fake bomb alert evacuated the Sofia District Court. The signal for the set explosive device was submitted today at 10:18.
All employees and citizens were evacuated from the building. A bomb was not found during the inspection. Around 12:30, the court opened its doors again.
