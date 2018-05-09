A Man Shot His Wife and Himself in a Shop in "Sveti Vlas"

Crime | May 9, 2018, Wednesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Man Shot His Wife and Himself in a Shop in "Sveti Vlas"

The woman was a cashier at the store. The shooter is in critical condition. 

 

The 54-year-old man shot a 46-year-old woman at a supermarket in a seaside resort of St. Vlas, then shot himself in the head, FOCUS News Agency reported, referring to information from the Municipal Police Directorate of Burgas.

The police have information that they lived together on a family basis.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gun, shooter, critical condition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria