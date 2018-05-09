A Man Shot His Wife and Himself in a Shop in "Sveti Vlas"
May 9, 2018, Wednesday
The woman was a cashier at the store. The shooter is in critical condition.
The 54-year-old man shot a 46-year-old woman at a supermarket in a seaside resort of St. Vlas, then shot himself in the head, FOCUS News Agency reported, referring to information from the Municipal Police Directorate of Burgas.
The police have information that they lived together on a family basis.
