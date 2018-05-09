Each Regional City in Bulgaria will have a Crisis Center for Protection against Domestic Violence

A crisis center for protection against domestic violence will be set up in every regional city, the parliament decided at first reading, BNR reported.

The proposal is by MPs from the BSP and was backed by the government. 118 MPs were in favor, only two abstained.

The Socialists propose to allocate 2 million levs for the establishment of these centers.

The bill aims at a higher level of protection for victims of domestic violence, with the focus being on helping the victims, explained the Social Democrats.

