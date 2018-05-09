Each Regional City in Bulgaria will have a Crisis Center for Protection against Domestic Violence
twitter.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A crisis center for protection against domestic violence will be set up in every regional city, the parliament decided at first reading, BNR reported.
The proposal is by MPs from the BSP and was backed by the government. 118 MPs were in favor, only two abstained.
The Socialists propose to allocate 2 million levs for the establishment of these centers.
The bill aims at a higher level of protection for victims of domestic violence, with the focus being on helping the victims, explained the Social Democrats.
- » A Fake Bomb Alert Evacuated the Sofia District Court
- » A Woman Collects Money with a Fake Facebook Account
- » Today Starts the Repair of Trakia Highway between Plovdiv and Stara Zagora
- » An Electric Pole Fell Over a Car in Plovdiv
- » A Low-budget Airline Has Abandoned About 200 Bulgarians in Rome
- » Bloody Protest Shooked People in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)