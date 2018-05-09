A Woman Collects Money with a Fake Facebook Account

A Facebook fake account collects money for of a child with a father who is injured after a catastrophe, according to a NOVA investigation.

The name of the child is Desislav Georgiev. When consumers offer to help them by publishing the case through the media, he categorically refuses.

It turned out that none of the boy's friends on the social network know him personally.

In the profile misses personal information and the pictures are different. Only the native town of Desislav - Devin is mentioned.

However, there are instructions how to transfer the donations - to a bank account. There are thank you posts with given names and amounts of the people who have donated money.

According to the bank, which runs the donation account, it is clear that the money are not for charity but in the name of an individual - Magdalena Lyubenova Dyuleva from Nedelino.

A NOVA team also receives instructions and sends money through a courier.

They receive thank you messages. In the messages that Desislav sent, he wrote that the money was transferred into his aunt's account.

After talking with Magdalena Dyuleva's acquaintances, however, it is clear that she has no nephew.

Magdalena herself initially tries to lie about her identity, but she fails.

Magdalena Dyuleva promises to close the bank account and return the money to the people who have been misled.

"The bank blocked the card because there was a mistake. Things will work out and the money will be returned to those who gave them for charity, "promises the woman.

Nowadays, the profile continues to gain popularity. The NOVA team was told by the bank that such an account still exists despite Duleva's assurances that it will be closed. The money was not returned to the victims.