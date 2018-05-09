TIR Truck Destroyed Two Houses in Zlatna Panega

A serious catastrophe crash the main road between Pleven and Sofia. The incident happened in the village of Zlatna Panega at about 13:00. TIR truck overturned and destroyed two buildings. The 47-year-old driver died on the spot.

The truck was carrying eggs. Fortunately, in one of the houses people were in the yard and there were no injuries. The other destroyed building is a workshop for the production of mattresses. The workers were on a lunch break and were not affected by the heavy blow.

For several hours, emergency teams cleared the debris.

An alternative route is provided for travelers in this direction.