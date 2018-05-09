BGN 100,000 were Granted for the Continuation of the Archaeological Excavations of Heraclea Sintica

The government has approved BGN 100,000 in addition to the budget of the Ministry of Culture. The funds are provided for the continuation of the field archaeological researches of one of the most significant archaeological sites in Bulgaria - Heraclea Sintica in the Rupite area near Petrich, BGNES reported.

The site is situated on the border between ancient Thrace and Macedonia. It is the only Greek-Macedonian city in Bulgaria studied archeologically. The written sources and previous archaeological data reveal ethnically highly mixed population in the southwestern corner of present-day Bulgaria with a common platform - the Hellenic culture.

The archaeological information for Heraclea Sintica significantly enriches the knowledge of the history of the Balkans in antiquity as well as the transition to the Middle Ages. Excavations aim to explore and show as much as possible the central square and surrounding buildings as well as the theater that the city had.

