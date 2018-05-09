The US Secretary of State Arrived in North Korea
Pompeo is staying in the Koryo Hotel and will push the regime for the release of three American prisoners.
Mike Pompeo, the first diplomat of the US, arrived in North Korea, where he will hold talks to prepare the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the France press reported, quoted by Focus.
He visited North Korea a few weeks ago but as head of the CIA.
