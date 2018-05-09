Bulgaria has Qualified for the Eurovision Finals (Video)

Bulgaria qualified for the final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The Equinox song Bones was among the 10 elected from the first semi-final of the competition, which this year is held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon. The five artists forming Equinox include Zhana Bergendorf, Vladimir Mihailov, Georgi Simeonov-JJ, Johnny Manuel and Trey Campbell. The Equinox Group was created specifically for Eurovision.

The 63rd edition of the competition includes representatives of 43 countries, united by the motto "All Aboard!".

The audience applauded the representatives of Bulgaria who sang under the number 10 in the first semi-final of the competition. Tuesday night performers from 19 countries entered a challenging race for 10 seats in the final.

Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, the Czech Republic, Albania, Finland and Ireland are among those who are go ahead in the competition.

The second Eurovision 2018 semi-final is on May 10th.

The big final is on Saturday - May 12th.