Grigor Dimitrov was Eliminated in Round 2 of the Masters in Madrid

Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov was Eliminated in Round 2 of the Masters in Madrid twitter.com

Grigor Dimitrov lost his first match at the Madrid Masters Series in Madrid (€ 6.2m). Bulgaria's best tennis player started from the second round against Milos Raonic (Canada) and lost with 5:7, 6:3, 3:6 after almost two hours of play at the Aranci Sanchez court.

This was the second defeat of a 5 games against the Yugoslav-born Canadian.

