Consumer Confidence in Bulgaria Grew in April

In April 2018, the confidence of Bulgarian consumers grew, their expectations for the development of the economy and their own financial status over the next 12 months were optimistic, they did not expect any increase in unemployment and planned purchase of durable goods. This shows an analysis of the National Statistical Institute. The confidence indicator rose by 1.8 points compared to January, with the increase in the cities by 1.0 points and in the villages by 4.1 points.

The overall assessment of consumers for the development of the country's economic situation in the last twelve months has slightly worsened, NSI said, while their expectations for the next twelve months are improving.

In both cities and smaller villages, people have been optimistic about their households' financial performance over the last 12 months, although attitudes in the villages are now more negative than in January. The expectations are positive for the next year and so the indicator increases by 1.6 points.

Consumers are of the opinion that there has been a rise in consumer prices over the past 1 year, but at a slower pace than those recorded in January. Official inflation figures was 2.2% in March compared to the same month in 2017, and 1.8% in January. April data will be announced on May 15th.

Inflation expectations for the next twelve months are less pronounced, commented statisticians.

Consumers expect that the unemployment rate over the next 12 months will remain or will slightly decrease as the balance indicator decreases by 4.2 percentage points and reaches its lowest value since July 2001. Latest NSI data on unemployment are for the last quarter of 2017, when it is 5.6%.