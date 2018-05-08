Where will Prince Harry and Megan Markle Live?
After a few days (May 19), Prince Harry and Megan Markle will become legal husband and wife. The preparations for the big day runс with full force, and in parallel with it the renovation of the future home of the couple doesn't stop
In the fall of 2017, a major renovation of the 21-room apartment began, just next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. So soon the two brothers will be neighbors.
Despite the all of the things that have to be done for the wedding, Prince Harry closely watches the constructors of his new, first family home. They have currently repaired and reconstructed the roof and the chimneys of the apartment. Everything is expected to be ready for the wedding on May 19th.
Up to now, Prince Harry and Megan Markle live in the part of the palace, called Nottingham Cottage. For a while, William and Kate lived there before their wedding.
