Dozens of Houses Have Been Destroyed by Volcanic Eruptions in Hawaii

The lava flows, melted rock mass and poisonous gases from the Kilauea volcano destroyed dozens of houses in the largest Hawaiian island.

A new fissure from which lava comes appeared on Sunday night.

The volcano sheds lava and throws poisonous gases at a height of over 61 meters.

Over 1,700 people were evacuated. Some of them may not be able to return to their homes for at least some time.

About 240 people were spent last night to shelters. Some of them were allowed to go to their homes today to pick up their pets, medicines, and papers.

The authorities are also faced with a new problem. Dozens want to see the volcano, despite the danger warnings. This lead to the need of permanent patrolling in the perimeter forbidden access.

Scientists also predict more volcanic eruptions and earthquakes that may last for months.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes on earth. It has been constantly erupting since 1983.

