At just few Meters from the Sea: Hotel Oasis Continues to Provoke Dissatisfaction in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: At just few Meters from the Sea: Hotel Oasis Continues to Provoke Dissatisfaction in Bulgaria

A hotel on the shore of Sunny Beach has caused acute discontent in social networks, reports bTV. 

Hotel Oasis is close to the water itself. During the time of socialism there was a restaurant in its place, which was later included in the privatization of the resort. It is known that in 2007 the DNSK issued an order for its demolition to be illegal. This year, the Law on the Black Sea Coast enters into force. However, the courts have overruled this order.

Besides the Oasis Hotel, two more hotels had such orders, which were also canceled.

In the years of privatization, Dimitar Yankov, the president of the Municipal Council in Nessebar, who was killed in 2007, privatized and bought this restaurant, later he sold it to another company, which also built the Oasis Hotel.

On May 9, 2007, Yankov was shot in public in Burgas.

bTV sent a request to the National Construction Control Directorate and to the Ministry of Tourism. They expect to find out what happened to the hotel, why there is no re-order for its demolition and whether it is legitimate.

