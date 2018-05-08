A Man Pays with Fake Euros in Sofia

He usually goes to buy something small, explains that he has no Bulgarian money, and the cashiers returned the change in levs

There are a lot of signals for a man paying with fake money. He offered 100-euro banknotes in beauty salons and shops in Sofia and wanted to refund him in levs, NOVA reported. There is information that he has tried the same in Sliven.

"The fraud happened to us on February 14th, the day of the lovers. It was at the end of the working day, and I was not even in the studio, " Stella, the owner of a beauty salon said, whose colleagues were deceived. "The receptionist called me - she said," A gentleman wants to pay in euros. " His version was that he came back from Bansko, he was a tourist. She said, "He looks like a Russian." He spoke broken Bulgarian. It sounded pretty plausible to me - he said he was buying a cream for his girlfriend. "

So the man paid a 100-euro banknote and she returned him in levs.

"He acted quickly and skillfully, "says Stella.

However, a check at the bank showed that the € 100 banknote was fake.

"The scam happened before February 14th. The gentleman went in and said he wanted to buy hair products for his wife. It was plausible for us to celebrate the feast. I had a client and he began to explain to a not very correct Bulgarian that his wife's hair is like hers, "Yildiz, another beauty salon owner, told.

"The man asked to pay in euros. We gave him the rest of the sum in levs. We understood in the currency exchange shop that the banknote was fake, "she said.

Other people say that the man has done similar scams, in other salons for beauty, at a music store, in a grocery store. The fake euros have a watermark and a security bar.

Despite the many signals and the fact that people have a video of him, there is no information on who the scammer is. Every time he introduced himself as a foreigner and he had a casket or a hat and glasses.