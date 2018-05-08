The British Parliament Uses Bulgarian Software

Laws and information from institutions in the UK are available online for everyone thanks to ... Bulgarian software, reports bTV.

The system was developed by programmers in Sofia. They, figuratively speaking, have taught computers to process huge databases and connect them logically to give you the most accurate information that is being searched.

"One large installation is in fact related to the data of the Parliament itself - they publish information about laws, any procedures discussed in commissions - everything that happens inside parliament," explains Atanas Kiryakov, executive director of a semantic technology company.

The second system provides free information from all institutions in England - it contains data on hospitals, schools, and even traffic and criminal records.

The English have "chosen the Bulgarian" before competing developments from companies around the world.

"I do not know whether the Bulgarian Parliament use the software. If they uses it, it may be informally, "Kiriakov laughs.