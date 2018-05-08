The National Ethnographic Museum Collects Relics from the Communist Era in Bulgaria

The National Ethnographic Museum is launching a campaign to collect objects from the years of socialism. The aim is to be shown in special expositions.

In the Ethnographic Museum you can see how the Bulgarian lifestyle and culture have appeared over the centuries. For example - wedding costumes of the late 19th century. But now you can also help enrich the collection.

The power of workers and peasants - so defined socialism in Bulgaria in the 1950s. In addition to a change in the state apparatus, has also brought remarkable achievements to the native economy, such as Ideal's Razor Cologne.

"One of the exhibits we have received, for example, the Balkan bicycle donated by the writer Georgi Gospodinov, and is actually part of his Inventory Book of Socialism, "said Iliana Strahilova.

"Now is the time to react, because after a while it would be even harder to find these objects," added Iliana Strahilova.

The National Ethnographic Museum website contains more information about the donation campaign.

If you find interesting retro objects, you can donate them to the Ethnographic Museum. And most importantly, tell an interesting story related to them.