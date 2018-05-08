Dospat Rescued Bears will be Sent to Greece for Readaptation (Video)

The three small bears who were found without a mother and rescued near Dospat dam will go to Greece for readaptation and then be returned to Bulgarian nature, the Ministry of Environment and Water announced on Tuesday. The agency has given permission for the departure of the animals to the Greek center Arcturus. The three-month-old bears were found on 21 April near the village of Barutin in the municipality of Dospat After a rescue conducted by the Smolyan Eco-Inspection and the Four Paws Foundation, the animals were housed in Belitsa dancing bears park.

The search for their mother, however, was unsuccessful, despite the photo traps in the region and the regular inspections of eco-inspection teams. In order for the bear to receive appropriate care for their age, the eco-ministry has contacted its Greek counterparts and Arcturus Center, which has experience in readaptation of brown bears, and confirmed on Tuesday the placement of the bear in this center, will be implemented by the Four Paws Foundation, which is currently taking care of the animals.

It is expected that after the readaptation of the bears, they will be ready to live on their own and will be able to return to nature in Bulgaria. The rescue and readoption of the bear will be the first in Bulgaria. It is implemented by the MoEW, the Four Paws Foundation and the Arcturus Center. Overall, the success rate of readaptation is difficult to predict and strictly specific. It is essential to start it as soon as possible. Given the rapid and adequate action of the competent authorities, the experts hope it will be successful.