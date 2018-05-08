The Youngest Abbot in Bulgaria was Caught Driving Drunk and without License

The Abbot of Chiprovtsi Monastery was caught driving with nearly 3 promiles of alcohol in his blood on St. George's Day, Nova TV reported. His was also committing another crime because he never had a driver's license.

The 21-year-old abbot was stopped for a checkup by the police in Montana. He drived a service car, and the alcohol testing machine reported 2.59 promiles of alcohol in the blood. The God's servant refused to give a blood sample. If his guilt is proven in court, he can be punished and receive one to three years imprisonment and a fine of 200 to 1000 levs.