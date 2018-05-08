Adele at 30! Check Out Her Crazy Titanic Party

The woman who made the world cry and had no intention of writing a cheerful song turned 30.

On May 5th, the British singer Adele, a record-seller of albums, awards, and a number of video ad views had an amazing birthday.

And exactly the opposite of her work, the birthday party seemed crazy and quite cheerful.

The subject was "Titanic," and the singer herself shared photos of her in her Instagram profile.

The similarity of Adele and Rose (played by another famous British-Kate Winslet) is undeniable.

However, Adele received some criticism for her guests who were dancing with life jackets.

On Instagram, the singer wrote the following caption:

"Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. ..."

You can also see the attention to detail given to the dress — it looks like copy of the one worn in the film.