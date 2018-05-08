Bulgarian Exhibition of Ancient Thracian Gold in Warsaw (Photos)

Archaeology in Bulgaria - A “long line of visitors" formed for the opening of an exhibition of part of the 4th century BC Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure, one of Bulgaria’s numerous stunning treasures from Ancient Thrace, opened by Bulgaria and Poland in the Royal Lazienki Museum in the Polish capital Warsaw, the Bulgarian organizers have said.

The exhibition of gold artifacts from the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure entitled “Insignia of Power. Thracian Gold from the Collections of the National History Museum in Sofia", has been officially opened on May 1, and can be seen until May 31, 2018.

Bulgaria’s National Museum of History in Sofia has released photos from the opening which show a long line of visitors waiting to see the displayed gold artifacts from the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure.

The Thracian “Insignia of Power" Exhibition in the Royal Lazienki Museum in Poland’s capital Warsaw is going to feature only three of the artifacts from the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure but those are three of the most impressive ones.

Namely, the gold laurel wreath of the Ancient Thracian ruler (or a ruler’s young heir) featuring a depiction of ancient victory goddess Nike, a massive gold seal ring found on the little finger of the Thracian ruler’s left hand, and a chain of 29 gold rosettes which were attached to a leather band placed on his head in the form of a crown.

The ring depicts scene from Ancient Thracian mythology which is known from other artifacts as well, namely, how the Great Mother Goddess offers a phiale (bowl) to the Horseman – King (also known as the Thracian Horseman) in order to make him part of the world of gods.

The exhibition of the Thracian “Insignia of Power" from the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure has been opened by Kalina Stancheva, Director of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in Warsaw, Pavlina Ilieva, Deputy Director of the National Museum of History in Sofia, and Zbigniew Wawer, Director of Poland’s Royal Lazienki Museum. Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Poland Emil Yalnazov has also attended the opening ceremony.

Lazienki Museum Director Wawer has pointed out that the Thracian “Insignia of Power" exhibition is the first time an Ancient Thracian gold treasure from Bulgaria is shown in Poland since 1976.

The Royal Lazienki Museum in Warsaw is going to present a guest exhibition at the National Museum of History in Sofia displaying selected 18th century paintings from its collection. The exhibition in question is to be held in June 2019.

The exhibition of gold artifacts from the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure, “Insignia of Power. Thracian Gold from the Collections of the National History Museum in Sofia", is organized by the National Museum of History in Sofia (which is the owner of the Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Treasure), Bulgaria’s Culture Ministry, and the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in Warsaw.

It is part of the cultural program of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Union, which spans the first half of 2018, and is also dedicated to the European Year of Cultural Heritage, and to the 45th anniversary since the founding of the National Museum of History in Sofia (together with three more international exhibitions of Bulgaria’s National Museum of History – in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, in the Russia’s capital Moscow, and in the Louvre Museum in France’s capital Paris).

The Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Gold and Silver Treasure was discovered in 2005 by Bulgarian archaeologist Daniela Agre in a Thracian burial mound in Elhovo Municipality in Southeast Bulgaria.

It is considered especially notable for a number of reasons, including the fact that it came from a fully intact grave of an Ancient Thracian ruler from the Odrysian Kingdom (5th century BC – 1st century AD), the fact that the funeral inventory was especially rich, and the fact that discovering a treasure in Bulgaria during archaeological excavations is considered more of an exception than a rule since most of the most famous treasures from Ancient Thrace (and not only) have been found by accident.

The person who was buried in the Large Mound, an Ancient Thracian tumulus between Bulgaria’s Zlatinitsa and Malomirovo, may have been one of the four known sons of King Cersobleptes (Cersebleptes, Kersobleptes, Kersebleptes), son of Cotys I, King of the Ancient Thracian Odrysian Kingdom (r. 384 – 360 BC).

Learn more about the Ancient Thracian Zlatinitsa – Malomirovo Gold and Silver Treasure in the Background Infonotes below!

The exhibition will be open in the Palace on the Isle Tuesday through Thursday from 10 am until 6 pm, on Fridays from 10 am until 8 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm. From 1 to 8 May, admission to the exhibition will be free, and on subsequent days, a ticket will be required to enter the Palace on the Isle (Thursdays are the day of admission-free visits).

Read more on archaeologyinbulgaria.com