Journey to Europe: Try a Shared Car Trip

Easy and convenient - people dump public transport

Driving in a city abroad can not only be expensive but often complicated, the DPA said.
Anyone who is planning an excursion to Europe can consider the idea of a shared car journey alongside the classic choice of taxi, public transport or car hire.

Shared car travel services such as Drivenow and Car2go have emerged in many European capitals, including Copenhagen, London, and Lisbon, where branded cars are waiting for their next driver on almost every street.

Tourists can even use the car-sharing service to get from the airport to the city or somewhere else. For example, the trip from Vienna to the airport costs about 25 euros. If the trip is shared, money can be saved.

Car sharing remains more expensive than public transport in most cases. However, when if small groups or families travel short distances, the shared travel can cost them between 3 and 10 euros, and the bus or train can be more expensive.

For longer trips, renting a car is likely to be cheaper.
Along with the big international names, pay attention to smaller companies in selected cities.

For example, Flinkster's car-sharing service has collaborated with companies in eight northern Italian cities, in the Dutch city of Wert and Switzerland.

