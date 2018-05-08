Milos Raonic Will Compete With Grigor Dimitrov

Milos Raonic Will Compete With Grigor Dimitrov

The Canadian achieved a victory in the match with the Argentinean Nicolas Kicker yesterday.

Milos Raonic will compete with Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Masters Series in Madrid with a prize fund of 6.2 million euros.

He beat Nicholas Kicker (Argentina) with 6: 3, 6: 2 in 1:16 hours.

So far, Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic have played four times, and the Bulgarian has an advantage with 3-1 victories. The fifth match between them was in Beijing in 2016, but the Canadian did not come out on the court because of an injury.

