Milos Raonic Will Compete With Grigor Dimitrov
Sports | May 8, 2018, Tuesday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Canadian achieved a victory in the match with the Argentinean Nicolas Kicker yesterday.
Milos Raonic will compete with Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Masters Series in Madrid with a prize fund of 6.2 million euros.
He beat Nicholas Kicker (Argentina) with 6: 3, 6: 2 in 1:16 hours.
So far, Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic have played four times, and the Bulgarian has an advantage with 3-1 victories. The fifth match between them was in Beijing in 2016, but the Canadian did not come out on the court because of an injury.
- » Marseille to Face Atletico Madrid in Europa League Final
- » Liverpool will Face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final
- » Ludogorets Footballer was Sentenced to Four Months in Prison in the Netherlands
- » Ludogorets is the Champion for the Seventh Consecutive Year!
- » Barcelona Win LaLiga and Remain Unbeaten
- » PSG Coach Unai Emery Leaving at End of Season
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)