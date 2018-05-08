A Young Man Died after Jumping off the "Bridge" in Burgas

Bulgaria: A Young Man Died after Jumping off the "Bridge" in Burgas Source: Twitter

A 32-year-old man from the Bratya Miladinovi district in Burgas has jumped from the pier in Burgas, however commonly known as the Bridge and drowned in the sea, police report.
 
The body of the man was searched by Border Police boats and rescue teams of divers until late at night and this morning. The fatal incident happened late Monday afternoon.
 
The body is found in the immediate vicinity of the jump.
 

