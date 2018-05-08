A Dead Woman Was Found in Velingrad, Southern Bulgaria

Bulgaria: A Dead Woman Was Found in Velingrad, Southern Bulgaria

The body of a woman was discovered in the area of the Chepinska River to Velingrad, said spokesman Miroslav Stoyanov.

He explained that the signal was from yesterday. "A check was carried out by police teams in Velingrad and Pazardzhik. According to preliminary data, the body was exposed to water and the external environment for a long time. It was taken to an autopsy in Forensic Medicine.

For now, nobody knows who is the woman and how she died.

"We are expecting the medics to provide us with more detailed information about the causes of the woman's death and whether she was a victim of violence. After the autopsy, it will become clear and how long the body has stayed in the water, "Stoyanov commented.

He also said that the District Prosecutor's Office in Pazardjik was informed about the case, that the data in the Ministry of Interior system was checked for a woman who had disappeared before. "We are working on clarifying her identity," Stoyanov said.

 

 

