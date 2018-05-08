New York Post: Bulgarian Mystic who ‘Predicted’ ISIS, 9/11 had Two Prophecies for 2018

A blind mystic who many claim predicted 9/11, the rise of ISIS, the Boxing Day tsumani and Brexit also foresaw two major events in 2018.

Bulgarian Baba Vanga — who died in 1996 at the age of 85 — is well known among conspiracy theorists who believe she foretold natural disasters and global events long before they occurred.

Before she died, Baba — dubbed the “Nostradamus from the Balkans” — left predictions up to the 51st century, when she believed the world would end.

For 2018, she foresaw two world-changing events.

They were that China will become the world’s next “superpower,” taking over from the US, and “a new form of energy” will be discovered on Venus.

So could these predictions actually come true?

China’s economy has been steadily expanding over the last few years.

In 1970, the country made up just 4.1 percent of the total world’s economy, but this rose to 15.6 percent in 2015 and it is continuing to rise.

It has not yet overtaken the US, but could soon do so.

In 2015, the US contributed 16.7 percent of the world’s economy, but this is expected to fall to 14.9 percent in 2025, according to Forbes.

When it comes to Venus, there are no current plans to send a space mission there.

However, the Parker Solar Probe, named after solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is scheduled to launch in July 2018 and will investigate the outer corona of the sun.

While it won’t land on Venus, it will use the planet’s gravitational force to pass around the sun.

The craft’s mission is to determine the structure of the magnetic fields at the sources of solar wind, trace the flow of energy that heats the plasma surrounding the sun and explore dusty plasma and its influence on solar wind and energetic particle formation.

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted 9/11 by claiming “two steel birds” would attack the “American brethren.”

She reportedly said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush and innocent blood will be gushing.”

She was also said to have foreseen Brexit when she said Europe as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of 2016, and she warned of the rise of an extremist Muslim army that would invade Europe, thought to refer to the rise of ISIS.

However, last year it was claimed she said that Barack Obama would be the “last American president,” which falsely led some to believe Donald Trump would never be sworn in.

Other future events Baba warned the world about include the end of world hunger by 2028, Mars’ colonies gaining nuclear weapons by 2256 and Earth becoming unhabitable from 2341.

These are the future predictions from Baba Vanga:

Global hunger will start to be eradicated between 2025 and 2028.

From 2033 to 2045, the polar ice caps will melt, causing ocean levels to rise. At the same time, Muslims will rule Europe and the world economy will grow.

The rise of cloning will mean doctors can cure any disease. The US will launch an attack on Muslim Rome using a climate-based “instant freezing” weapon.

Between 2072 and 2086, a classless, Communist society will thrive hand in hand with newly restored nature.

Between 2170 and 2256, a Mars colony will become a nuclear power and demand independence from the Earth. Back on Earth, an underwater city will be built and something “terrible” will be discovered during the search for alien life.

Sometime between 2262 and 2304, we’ll crack time travel.

From 2341, a series of natural and man-made disasters will make Earth uninhabitable. But humans will escape to another solar system and wars will be waged.

From 4302 to 4674, humans are immortal and have assimilated with aliens. The 340 billion people scattered throughout the universe can talk to God.

In 5079, the universe will end.