Bulgaria: Bulgarian from Rome: With Our Funds We Were Able to Buy Tickets

Nearly 200 Bulgarians were blocked at Rome's Ciampino Airport after a flight to Sofia to a low-budget airline was canceled.

"With our money, we were able to buy tickets for tomorrow. We will travel by Bulgaria Air, Ognian Manolev, one of the other passengers in the Italian capital, said "Hello, Bulgaria".

"We are two families of three people - with two young children. Tickets back to Bulgaria cost us about 950 leva. Plus a hotel for about 350 leva for these two nights. If we also calculate the cost of food, it all comes up to 1500 leva, "Manolev explained.

He pointed out that immediately after the flight was canceled, a list was drawn up allowing some people to fly to Bulgaria or neighboring countries, but only by one airline.

"180 people were in a queue and everyone gave an individual solution - they see where there is a free space in one of Ryanair's flights and put them there and so during every day if there are 3-4 or 5 places , the first ones go, so the others stay for Saturday, Sunday, and maybe for the next month eventually, "Manolev said.

"We'll probably try to recover the amounts," he said.

Most Bulgarians were offered the option to use another flight for the closest possible destinations to Bulgaria.

 

