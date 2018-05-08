Minor Earthquake near Pirot, 50 km from Montana
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 8, 2018, Tuesday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale was registered in the territory of Serbia, near the border with Bulgaria, bgnes reported.
The earthquake was felt at 7.43 am this morning with an epicenter 11 kilometers north of Pirot, 57 kilometers west of Montana and 87 kilometers northwest of Sofia, with a depth of 2 kilometers, the European Seismological Center said. There is no evidence of material damage.
- » Dozens of Houses Have Been Destroyed by Volcanic Eruptions in Hawaii
- » Bulgaria has Obtained 0.82% of EU Funds for Clean Air
- » Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfalls and Thunderstorms in Bulgaria, Hailstorms Are Also Expected
- » Insane Flood In Ankara, Turkey
- » The Incredible Rainbow Mountain May Disappear Forever Because of Tourists
- » New Quakes Hit Hawaii after Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Hundreds Flee
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)