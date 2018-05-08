Minor Earthquake near Pirot, 50 km from Montana

An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale was registered in the territory of Serbia, near the border with Bulgaria, bgnes reported.

The earthquake was felt at 7.43 am this morning with an epicenter 11 kilometers north of Pirot, 57 kilometers west of Montana and 87 kilometers northwest of Sofia, with a depth of 2 kilometers, the European Seismological Center said. There is no evidence of material damage.

