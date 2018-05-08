People in Marine Capital of Bulgaria Varna Expect Successful Tourist Season this Summer
Varna is expecting a strong tourist season this summer, BGNES reports. Currently, preparation for the new tourist season is taking place normally. It is expected that problems will arise with regard to beachfront restaurants as at some places it is continued to be built on the beaches.
This summer, 24 beaches in Varna area are expected to remain without concessionaires or tenants. One reason for not having enough tenants and concessionaires is the fact that the National Assembly still did not accept the amendments to the Law on the Structure of the Black Sea Coast. This summer for the most visited beaches there was water rescue teams, and the funds allocated by the Council of Ministers for these activities are about 300 000 leva. Last year, water rescue was provided for 16 beaches in the region.
