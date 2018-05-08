Today Starts the Repair of Trakia Highway between Plovdiv and Stara Zagora

Today starts the repair of 22 km from Trakia highway between Plovdiv and Stara Zagora and the road between 134 and 156 km should be renewed by the end of June, according to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. the passenger cars will move in two ways in the lanes for Sofia and for the heavy goods vehicles a bypass route is provided from the Plovdiv East junction to the Plodovito junction.

Tags: Trakia highway, repairs, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora
