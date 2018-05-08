Two People Died after a Crash between a Passenger and a Freight Train in Germany

Society » INCIDENTS | May 8, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Two People Died after a Crash between a Passenger and a Freight Train in Germany twitter.com

BERLIN (Reuters) - A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said, and local media reported two people were killed.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on its website the collision took place at around 9.20 p.m. local time (1920 GMT) near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria.

Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.

Tags: train, crash, Germany, casualties
