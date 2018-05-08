Two Russian Pilots Died after a Helicopter Crashed in Eastern Syria

Society » INCIDENTS | May 8, 2018, Tuesday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Russian Pilots Died after a Helicopter Crashed in Eastern Syria twitter.com

A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed on Monday during a flight to eastern Syria as a result of alleged technical failure, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Sputnik, quoted by Focus.

The two helicopter pilots died as a result of the incident.

"During a planned flight over the eastern regions of the Syrian Republic, the Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed. Both pilots have died, "the ministry said in a statement.

Pilot bodies were found by rescue teams and taken to the operating base.

"The cause of the incident may be a technical failure," the ministry said.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, helicopter crash, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria