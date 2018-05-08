Two Russian Pilots Died after a Helicopter Crashed in Eastern Syria

A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed on Monday during a flight to eastern Syria as a result of alleged technical failure, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Sputnik, quoted by Focus.

The two helicopter pilots died as a result of the incident.

"During a planned flight over the eastern regions of the Syrian Republic, the Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed. Both pilots have died, "the ministry said in a statement.

Pilot bodies were found by rescue teams and taken to the operating base.

"The cause of the incident may be a technical failure," the ministry said.