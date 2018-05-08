Two Bulgarians are Detained in Peru with Cocaine for $ 200 Million

Two Bulgarians are arrested for carrying a large quantity of drugs in Peru, Nova TV reported. According to local media, 39-year-old Georgi N. and 41-year-old Asen C. were in one of the two vehicles - a refrigerated truck and a coach carrying more than 380 kilos of high purity cocaine.

The market price of the drug was $ 200 million. They are detained in the province of Pisco, along with two Peruvians. The case was handed over to the specialized prosecutor's office to investigate the production and trade of drugs.

The arrests are in the town of Pisco, the local electronic edition La Republica reported, quoted by Focus. The capture operation was conducted by the Drug Directorate on one of the beaches in the Peruvian city.

Witnesses report that the action was very fast and the suspects did not have any chance to escape.

Peruvians are identified as Leonor Eugenio Orosco Sisneros and Ever Soto Rivera

It is not known what was the ultimate destination for the drug. There is also no information as to whether detainees have been armed. The cargo was seized and handed over for analysis in the capital, Lima.