Bulgarian Medical Nurses go on a National Protest

The nurses in Bulgaria will go on a national protest - on their professional holiday on May 12, BTV announced. Shortage of staff and low pay are part of the main reasons for their dissatisfaction.

Over the last 20 years, more than 30,000 nurses have chosen to either work abroad or change their profession. Now there are about 25 000 nurses in our country, which is far from enough.

The average age of the nurse in our country is 53 years. There are nurses aged 80 years old who still work.

The profession is unattractive mostly because of low pay. The basic salary is between BGN 650-700. One of the demands of the upcoming protest is to raise the basic salary to 1500 levs.

