Renewal of the Search for Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov

Society | May 8, 2018, Tuesday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Renewal of the Search for Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov twitter.com

Today the search for the mountain climber Boyan Petrov, who has been missing for a few days, is expected to resume, reports BTV. He disappeared during an expedition to climb Mount Shisha Pangma in the Himalayas on the territory of China.

Our Embassy in Beijing has received information on Petrov's disappearance on May 3rd.

In Facebook, organizers of the expedition announced that Boyan had begun the climb on April 29 and since then he has not returned to the base camp. The tent and his sleeping bag were discovered by other mountaineers before a day at 7350 meters above sea level.

Because of the worsening of the weather, the rescue operation was temporarily stopped.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyan Petrov, mountaineer, missing, search operation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria