Renewal of the Search for Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov

Today the search for the mountain climber Boyan Petrov, who has been missing for a few days, is expected to resume, reports BTV. He disappeared during an expedition to climb Mount Shisha Pangma in the Himalayas on the territory of China.

Our Embassy in Beijing has received information on Petrov's disappearance on May 3rd.

In Facebook, organizers of the expedition announced that Boyan had begun the climb on April 29 and since then he has not returned to the base camp. The tent and his sleeping bag were discovered by other mountaineers before a day at 7350 meters above sea level.

Because of the worsening of the weather, the rescue operation was temporarily stopped.