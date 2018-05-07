An Electric Pole Fell Over a Car in Plovdiv
An electric pole fell over a car. The incident occurred last night at 19:30 on "Porto Lagos" street in the neighborhood Karshaka. A person living nearby reported to 112 about the incident.
The police, firemen, and teams from the electricity distribution company arrived there. Approximately three hours continue the lifting of the pole that fell over a car which hit another car. Owners are determined to seek redemption rights.
