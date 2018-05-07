Because of the Warm Weather Thousands of Migrants Tried to Escape in Europe

In the last 48 hours, the Spanish authorities saved nearly 500 refugees from drowning.

The rescue operations have saved 476 migrants in the Mediterranean sea during the last 48 hours, BTA reported, quoting Associated Press.

Migrants sailed with 15 small boats from the African coast.

The favorable weather conditions in the Strait of Gibraltar seem to have led to the increase of migratory flows.

Every year, thousands of migrants try to reach Spain and other European countries in boats provided by traffickers.

Thousands of migrants are drowning annually because these vessels are not suitable for sailing in open waters.