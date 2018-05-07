Because of the Warm Weather Thousands of Migrants Tried to Escape in Europe

Politics | May 7, 2018, Monday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Because of the Warm Weather Thousands of Migrants Tried to Escape in Europe EADaily

In the last 48 hours, the Spanish authorities saved nearly 500 refugees from drowning.

The rescue operations have saved 476 migrants in the Mediterranean sea during the last 48 hours, BTA reported, quoting Associated Press.

Migrants sailed with 15 small boats from the African coast.

The favorable weather conditions in the Strait of Gibraltar seem to have led to the increase of migratory flows.

Every year, thousands of migrants try to reach Spain and other European countries in boats provided by traffickers.

Thousands of migrants are drowning annually because these vessels are not suitable for sailing in open waters.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, boat, refugees
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria