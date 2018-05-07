Near Our Border with Turkey 37 Migrants Were Caught While They Were Trying to Cross It without Any Documents

The gendarmerie caught 37 undocumented migrants on Sunday, preparing to cross illegally the border, BTA reported.

The migrants planned to cross the Turkish-Bulgarian border in the Demirköy and Kochshaz area, the Anatolian agency said. They were taken to the Kirklereli County Migration Directorate.

At the same time, the Greek newspaper ''Kathimerini'' reported that 351 migrants without documents arrived on Lesbos and Chios Island on Sunday.

271 migrants arrived in Lesbos from Turkey with five separate boats, and another 80 reached the shores of Chios island, according to official data.

From May 1st, a total of over 1,000 migrants arrived in the eastern islands of the Aegean Sea and were sent to already overcrowded refugee centers.