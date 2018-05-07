Belgian Received a Fine for Driving at 696 km / h

A Belgian citizen was very surprised when he received a fine ticket for driving at a speed of 696-kilometer per hour with his Opel Astra, the French press reported.

The man who is about 30 years old blew his eyes several times, when he saw the speed-score sheet, detected by police radar in Kyivren municipality, near the border with France, said the French newspaper "Voe du Nor".

In fact, the mistake was due to an incorrectly entered code by the police. Actually, the person was driving at 60 km / h instead of the allowed 50 km/h, Nova TV reported.

The driver went personally to the local police station, where they promised to remove the unusual mistake. The man decided to accept the fine with a sense of humor and posted a picture of the record fine on his Facebook page.